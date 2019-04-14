Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,685 ($22.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, with a total value of £31,260 ($40,846.73). Also, insider Mazen Darwazah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,760 ($23.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,153.50 ($15.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

