Her Imports (HHER) and Support.com (SPRT) Financial Survey

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -9.74, suggesting that its share price is 1,074% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Her Imports and Support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $16.06 million 0.30 $920,000.00 N/A N/A Support.com $69.55 million 0.61 -$9.10 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports -28.46% -32.35% -29.15% Support.com -13.09% 2.85% 2.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Her Imports and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Support.com beats Her Imports on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, consumer electronics brands and warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, providing ease of use for customer self-service, and improve the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its Support.com Cloud and end-user software products through direct sales channel; and technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

