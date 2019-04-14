Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

HTLF opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

