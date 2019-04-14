Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.
Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, Director John Fichthorn bought 93,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $2,744,765.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,604.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 65,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $2,656,388.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,723 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,934.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,666 shares of company stock worth $4,739,789. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,197,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 311,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,713,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 690.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 210,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
