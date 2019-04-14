Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn bought 93,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $2,744,765.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,604.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 65,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $2,656,388.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,723 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,934.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,666 shares of company stock worth $4,739,789. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,197,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 311,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,713,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 690.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 210,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

