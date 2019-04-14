Head-To-Head Survey: Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY) vs. Its Rivals

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS: GZPFY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s competitors have a beta of 1.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion $5.65 billion 4.39 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Competitors $4.06 billion $295.02 million 13.91

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.0% and pay out 52.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Competitors 370 1517 2052 88 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.80%. Given Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 15.10% 19.71% 11.64% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Competitors -6.39% 40.94% 3.25%

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

