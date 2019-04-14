Head to Head Survey: Banco Macro (BMA) and ANZ (ANZBY)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ANZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Macro and ANZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.15 billion 1.49 $558.39 million $7.82 6.19 ANZ $26.98 billion 1.99 $4.87 billion $1.73 10.77

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Banco Macro pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANZ pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Macro has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Macro and ANZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 1 2 0 2.67 ANZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco Macro presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Banco Macro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than ANZ.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and ANZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 22.36% 27.90% 5.08% ANZ N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANZ has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Macro beats ANZ on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

