Head-To-Head Review: LM Funding America (LMFA) versus Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for LM Funding America and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.54%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Risk and Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Mr. Cooper Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $4.39 million 0.74 -$8.62 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.45 $1.04 billion $0.12 73.08

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -72.06% -274.08% -138.70% Mr. Cooper Group 57.99% 98.93% 11.56%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

