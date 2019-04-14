Head to Head Review: Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) and Windstream (WIN)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Windstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Windstream does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Windstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.77 $545.93 million N/A N/A Windstream $5.85 billion 0.00 -$2.12 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Windstream.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Windstream -34.54% N/A -2.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke KPN and Windstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 1 1 0 2.50 Windstream 3 4 0 0 1.57

Windstream has a consensus price target of $3.87, indicating a potential upside of 1,480.27%. Given Windstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Windstream is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Windstream on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; video entertainment service under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems, home networking gateways, and personal computers; and sells home phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

