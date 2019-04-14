Head to Head Contrast: Tel-Instrument Electronics (TIKK) vs. Electronic Systems Technology (ELST)

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) and Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tel-Instrument Electronics and Electronic Systems Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tel-Instrument Electronics $10.02 million 0.89 -$4.32 million N/A N/A Electronic Systems Technology $1.39 million 1.46 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Electronic Systems Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tel-Instrument Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Tel-Instrument Electronics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Systems Technology has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Tel-Instrument Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Tel-Instrument Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Electronic Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tel-Instrument Electronics and Electronic Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tel-Instrument Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tel-Instrument Electronics and Electronic Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tel-Instrument Electronics -11.34% N/A -14.90% Electronic Systems Technology -8.23% -5.80% -5.59%

Summary

Electronic Systems Technology beats Tel-Instrument Electronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. The company provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. Its products also include TS-4530A, an identification friend or foe test set; T-47/M5, a dual crypto test set; and AN/ARM-206, an intermediate level TACAN test set. In addition, it offers AN/USM-708 and AN/USM-719, which are communications/navigation radio frequency avionics flight line testers; TR-220, a test set that provides test capability for traffic and collision avoidance systems (TCAS), distance measuring equipment, and transponders; TR-36, a commercial navigation and communication test set that provide ramp testing; and TR-420, a ramp test set to test the operation of transponders and interrogators. Further, the company provides multifunction ramp test sets under the T-47NC, T-47NH, and T-47G names; TR-100AF, a rugged ramp test used to verify airborne TACAN equipment; and AN/APM-480A, a transponder, interrogator, and TCAS test set. It sells its products directly or through distributors. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables. The company also offers data radio products for process automation in commercial, industrial, and government arenas, as well as various accessories to support the ESTeem products, such as antennas, power supplies, and cable assemblies. In addition, it offers repair and upgrade services; and professional, site survey testing, system start-up, and custom engineering services. The company's products are used in various applications, including water/wastewater, oil/gas, mining, and industrial automation. It markets its products through direct sales, sales representatives, and resellers. Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Kennewick, Washington.

