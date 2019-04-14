Head to Head Analysis: Ebix (EBIX) & AgriVest Americas (NXCN)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebix and AgriVest Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $497.83 million 3.10 $93.14 million $3.73 13.54 AgriVest Americas N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than AgriVest Americas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Ebix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and AgriVest Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 18.71% 21.64% 8.46% AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ebix has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriVest Americas has a beta of -4.08, indicating that its stock price is 508% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ebix and AgriVest Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50 AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix presently has a consensus price target of $42.30, suggesting a potential downside of 16.24%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Dividends

Ebix pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. AgriVest Americas does not pay a dividend. Ebix pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ebix beats AgriVest Americas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About AgriVest Americas

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

