Hasbro (HAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hasbro have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Product launches, various sales boosting initiatives and a favorable gaming portfolio bode well for the company. Consistent efforts to establish global presence via strategic partnerships and rapid growth in emerging markets should drive performance. However, both earnings and revenues have been persistently declining due to the liquidation of Toys “R” Us in the United States and the United Kingdom. Unsold inventory in Europe is also hampering the company’s results. Geographically, net revenues from the United States and Canada segment, as well as the International segment have been weak. Rising competition from alternative modes of entertainment might prove detrimental to profits in the months ahead. Estimates for current-quarter and year have witnessed downward revisions over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ worry.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 952,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hasbro has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Hasbro by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hasbro by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hasbro by 43.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after buying an additional 701,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

