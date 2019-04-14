Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,734.60 ($22.67).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,793 ($23.43) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,541 ($20.14) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 17,346 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,779 ($23.25), for a total transaction of £308,585.34 ($403,221.40).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,128 ($27.81). 599,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280 ($29.79). The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 41.97.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

