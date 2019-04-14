Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands has lagged the industry in a year. The company has long been struggling with soft Innerwear sales, which is pressurized by a tough retail landscape. In fact, management is cautious about this unit for 2019, owing to various store closures. Moreover, quarterly results were hit by currency headwinds, which are likely to weigh on sales in 2019. These factors along with input cost inflation are concerns for the stock. Nonetheless, focus on buyouts and impressive organic sales trend have been working in favor of Hanesbrands, which is also gaining largely from its strong International performance. Markedly, these factors along with contributions from Bras N Things drove the company’s top line in the fourth quarter of 2018. Also, organic sales rose on the back of robust Champion sales that fueled performance of Activewear and International units.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.53.

HBI stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,137.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 489,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449,555 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

