Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 66.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 165,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

