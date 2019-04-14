Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/halliburton-hal-shares-sold-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue.html.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.