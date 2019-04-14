GXChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.13 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. GXChain has a total market cap of $79.73 million and $17.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00026171 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,656,975 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z, Binance, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, DragonEX and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

