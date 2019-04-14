Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.59. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 3328327 shares trading hands.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. MKM Partners set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.43 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $415.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 392,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 327,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $7.59” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/gulfport-energy-gpor-shares-gap-up-to-7-59.html.

About Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.