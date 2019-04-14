Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

GWRE opened at $103.09 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,145.44, a PEG ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $1,763,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $199,890.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,179 shares in the company, valued at $396,837.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,350 shares of company stock worth $6,557,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

