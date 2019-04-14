Guidant Wealth Advisors Has $103,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Guidant Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,221,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,221,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,749,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,949,390,000 after buying an additional 55,241,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

