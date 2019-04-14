Guggenheim Downgrades Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $125.84 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $74.51 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $226,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $26,939,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,814,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,350,530,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock worth $129,682,182. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,086,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,865 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

