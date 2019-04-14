Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.28). Granite Construction posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.57). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of GVA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 168,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,686 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $6,485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $20,605,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.