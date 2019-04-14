Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keane Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Keane Group by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Keane Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Keane Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keane Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE FRAC opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. Keane Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.87 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Paul M. Jr. Debonis sold 38,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $404,293.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Powell sold 43,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $457,374.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,788.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,933 shares of company stock worth $1,977,199. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

