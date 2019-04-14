Goodwin (GDWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,160.00

Shares of Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,160 ($41.29) and last traded at GBX 3,100 ($40.51), with a volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.20 million and a P/E ratio of 23.26.

In other Goodwin news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin acquired 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($39.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.60 ($25,965.77).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

