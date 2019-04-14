Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 693,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,492,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,568 shares in the company, valued at $786,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock worth $6,000,933. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

