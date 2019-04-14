Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $249,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blackstone Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Blackstone Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 172,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Blackstone Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 328,167 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,691,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $504.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 109,500 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,622,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 567,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,583,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

