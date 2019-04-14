Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 12,412.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 165,118 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 897,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 423,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GLUU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

