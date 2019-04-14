Global Social Chain Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $212,196.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,103,863 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

