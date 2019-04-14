Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.95

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 10071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

