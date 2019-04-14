Glencore (GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Glencore to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Glencore to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 309 ($4.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.50 ($4.66).

GLEN opened at GBX 332.45 ($4.34) on Friday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 268.35 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 409.80 ($5.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

