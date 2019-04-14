GlassCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (GLS)

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, GlassCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One GlassCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlassCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,719.00 and $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000350 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About GlassCoin

GlassCoin (GLS) is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GlassCoin is glasscoin.io

Buying and Selling GlassCoin

GlassCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlassCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

