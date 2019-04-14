Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 448 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,089.3% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 97,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,257,000 after purchasing an additional 92,704 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,324.14.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,222.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

