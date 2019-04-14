Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $181,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,954. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.28 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

