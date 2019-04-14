Gerresheimer (GXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.06 ($80.31).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €69.10 ($80.35) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 1 year high of €80.25 ($93.31). The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

