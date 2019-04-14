Geron Co. (GERN) Receives $3.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

GERN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 4,611,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,767. The company has a market cap of $376.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.95. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 2,534.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Geron news, EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $241,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 539,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 76,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,536,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 9,523,953 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

