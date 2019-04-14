Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Connecticut Water Service worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 312.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 22.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 163.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 7.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTWS shares. TheStreet lowered Connecticut Water Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Connecticut Water Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Connecticut Water Service in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of CTWS stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $839.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Connecticut Water Service Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

Connecticut Water Service Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

