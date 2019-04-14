Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 243,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 706,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 243,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86,520 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 281,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the third quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 262,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,286,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $91.56 and a twelve month high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $143.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

