Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,096 Shares of Cryolife Inc (CRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the third quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 132,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,017,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $181,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $194,313.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,233.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cryolife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Shares of Cryolife stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cryolife Inc has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

