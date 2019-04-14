Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 71,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.01% of Genesis Energy worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 256.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE GEL opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.13 and a beta of 1.45. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.40 million. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

