Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 111.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 176,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

GWR traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $89.94. 248,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,282. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Genesee & Wyoming has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.