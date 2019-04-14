Gems Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $36,106.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00375688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.01430410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00220105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001620 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

