Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 382 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its position in shares of Comerica by 64.3% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other Comerica news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

