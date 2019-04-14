Garrett Motion (GTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Garrett Motion from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Garrett Motion to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

