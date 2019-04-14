GameUnits (UNITS) Price Reaches $0.0351

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, GameUnits has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. GameUnits has a total market capitalization of $121,997.00 and $0.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameUnits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameUnits alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004970 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00023246 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00150800 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00010058 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001386 BTC.

GameUnits Coin Profile

GameUnits (CRYPTO:UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits . The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameUnits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameUnits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameUnits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.