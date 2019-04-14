GameLeagueCoin (GML) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, GameLeagueCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One GameLeagueCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameLeagueCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005477 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00024040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00150889 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00010022 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000408 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001493 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002656 BTC.

GameLeagueCoin Profile

GameLeagueCoin (GML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin . The official website for GameLeagueCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0

GameLeagueCoin Coin Trading

GameLeagueCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameLeagueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameLeagueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameLeagueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

