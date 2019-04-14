FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Constellium NV (CSTM) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellium in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35.

Get Constellium alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Constellium stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 660,300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,938,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 665,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 83.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth $2,447,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.