Fusion Market Cap Reaches $19.33 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00012585 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Liquid. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and $539,767.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00044401 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,213,612 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, Bibox, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

