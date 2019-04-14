FUNCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (FUNC)

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, FUNCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FUNCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNCoin has a market cap of $36,554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.02408615 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00016179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005688 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FUNCoin Profile

FUNCoin (CRYPTO:FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io . FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

