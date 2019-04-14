Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $215.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.11 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FULT stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Several research firms have commented on FULT. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

