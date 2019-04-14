Fujinto (NTO) One Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Fujinto token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Fujinto has a market capitalization of $2,352.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fujinto has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00379971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.01407341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00219597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001611 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Fujinto Profile

Fujinto was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fujinto is fujinto.io

Fujinto Token Trading

Fujinto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fujinto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fujinto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fujinto using one of the exchanges listed above.

