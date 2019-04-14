FREE Coin (FREE) Price Hits $0.0000

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $3,816.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00377614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.01371981 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00219401 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005888 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin launched on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.